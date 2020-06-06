Covid-19 recovery rate in Sindh at 49pc, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The government of Sindh on Saturday informed the Supreme Court that the ratio of the patients recovered from Covid-19 in Sindh has reached 49 per cent from 21 per cent.

The governments of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa submitted their replies with regard to the suo moto case in the apex court. The Sindh government assured the court regarding payment of salaries to sanitary staff in its report presented to the court.

The chief minister has approved Rs 140 million amount for payment of wages to sanitary workers, according to the report.

Moreover, a summary of Rs239 million, for arrears of salaries has been sent for approval and outstanding wages will be paid to the workers till the next hearing of the case. The sanitary workers would also be provided protective kits in the province, the report said.

The report said that the ratio of recovered coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 49 % with effective measures taken for the recuperation of the patients in the province. According to the report, the health risk allowance has been approved for doctors and other medical staff.

The number of coronavirus patients has increased by 19,000 in Sindh from May 13 to June 03, according to the report. The capacity of ICU beds has been increased from 203 to 226, it said, adding that 67 ICU beds are still available in the province.

“Per day testing capacity of the province has increased to 8,650, while 1500 more doctors, 2382 nurses and 500 health technicians have been recruited,” the report said.