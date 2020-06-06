Bilawal accuses Centre of sabotaging Sindh govt’s Covid-19 measures

–PPP chief says PM Imran creating confusion among masses regarding coronavirus

–Says Sindh govt won’t allow sacking of thousands of Pakistan Steel Mill workers

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday held the federal government responsible for the coronavirus spread in Pakistan and said the Sindh government’s efforts in this regard were deliberately sabotaged by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership.

Addressing reporters here, Bilawal criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for creating confusion among the masses regarding the coronavirus.

“Coronavurs was deliberately spread in Pakistan. We wanted to save the people of this country from the virus but our efforts were sabotaged by the Centre and the ruling party,” said the PPP chairperson, adding that the federal government opposed the PPP government tooth and nail through misinformation, character assassination and deliberate sabotage.

“Our PM says coronavirus has spread and we have to live with it,” Bilawal said, adding, “the disinformation is currently the biggest challenge that we are facing.”

The PPP chairman said the provincial government’s efforts were challenged at every forum and now we see that Pakistan’s per capita daily mortality rate is ahead of India. “We have more cases than China, who is responsible for this,” Bilawal asked.

While indirectly referring to a Supreme Court (SC) order in which the authorities were directed to adopt a uniformed approach towards coronavirus, Bilawal said the court’s directives limited province’s freedom to take independent decisions.

“Our hospitals are now filling, someone has to take responsibility.”

Bilawal said, “they [federal government] should have listened to the doctors who are working day and night on the frontlines.”

He demanded security allowance for the doctors and healthcare professionals who are putting their lives in danger to treat the COVID-19 patients.

He [prime minister] never addressed concerns of those at the frontlines or those labour union leaders, Bilawal said. “They talk of labourers but only meet businessmen and industrialists.”

Taking strong exception to the Pakistan Steel Mills crisis, Bilawal questioned the rationale behind the sacking of thousands of workers during the pandemic.

“How can they lay off these labourers when the Sindh government has imposed a ban on firing employees?”

The Sindh government won’t let this happen, Bilawal said.

“We will challenge this injustice,” he said, adding, “the federal government has abandoned poor labours of this country.”

LOCUST ATTACK:

The PPP chairman also criticised the Centre for not helping the provincial government on locusts attacks. “Sindh chief minister has taken up the issue but has received no response,” he said.

He said that this is a food security issue that we are facing right now in the country. “For the first time in more than two decades, we have seen such massive locusts attacks.”

Reiterating opposition on the constitution of 10th NFC Award, he said that Sindh government has raised objections in a letter written on May 14.

“The Centre’s message to Azad Jammu Kashmir is dangerous.”

He said the amendment is needed in the Constitution if Gilgit-Baltistan is to be given the provincial status.