Woman kills daughters over domestic issue

MUZAFFARGARH: Two children were murdered by their mother here on Thursday over a domestic issue.

According to the details, the mother killed her daughters by feeding them black stone locally known as “kala pathar” over a domestic issue at Bhinda Merbaan area of Tehsil Jataoi.

Police sources said that Samina Bibi wife of Nazik Hussain, after consuming black stone herself, gave it to her two children five-year-old Dua Zahra and infant Ayet Zahar in the limits of Police Station Mir Hazar Khan.

“The kids died on the spot while their mother was hospitalised,” they said, adding that Samina was being treated at Muzaffargarh THQ.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Paraphenylene Diamine (PPD) or kala pathar poisoning is associated with high morbidity and mortality. The chemical is emerging as a common form of poisoning, both accidental and intentional.