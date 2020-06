by Editor's Mail , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

The newly elected Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senater Shibli faraz used a notorious term “ Sugar daddy” for Salman shehbaz, during a press conference here on Thursday.

Giving a sharp glance to the term of 1920s, “ Sugar daddy” means an older man who spoils a younger man or woman financially in exchange for sexual favours. Was that uttered intentionally or unintentionally?

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi