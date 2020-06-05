Punjab reports 1,615 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Punjab reported 1,615 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 31,104, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department on Thursday said that 37 more deaths from coronavirus had occurred in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 607.

“However, on the bright side, the number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 7,712,” he added.

A total of 254,259 tests have been conducted in the province so far.

Of the new infections, 724 cases were detected in Lahore, 153 cases were from Rawalpindi, 32 from Gujranwala, 67 from Gujrat, 28 from Sialkot, 181 from Multan and 99 from Faisalabad.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 85,264 with a record number of 4,688 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), so far, 32,910 cases have been detected in Sindh, 31,104 in Punjab, 11,373 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,224 in Balochistan, 3,544 in Islamabad, 285 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and 824 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

A total of 28,923 patients have recovered from the disease in the country while 53,366 are still battling the deadly virus. After 82 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours the total tally of country wide fatalities now stands at 1,770.