PUBG players invited to Kakul to share ideas on immersion training

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

After witnessing the civilian government successfully engage and learn from social media influencers from digital platforms such as Youtube and TikTok, the armed forces have decided to expand their horizons and seek some input on their operations and strategy from top PUBG players of the country.

An official statement issued by the ISPR announced that the inaugural session of the 3-day exercise will take place at PMA Kakul where players and officers-in-training will have a chance to exchange views and ideas on immersion training and take part is some team-building exercises as well.

“PUBG is a wildly famous online multiplayer battle royale game that teaches players crucial skills that can save you in real world combat situations such as getting to the loot, trolling noobs and teamkilling toxic squad members”, said Cadet Rehan Bashir.

Bashir added that he was looking forward to meeting with one ‘MrNoOB111’, a candidate who was selected for the exchange, with whom he had coincidentally played a fair bit of PUBG during college and was now eager to see who the guy behind “all those clutches” actually was.

“This interaction at Kakul is one of many initiatives that we are taking to include the youth in the process of formulating a security policy and its implementation. Young civilians need to be in the thick of it now to perform better later, once they have the reins of government for example. Some of you will go into politics, some may join the bureaucracy and some of you may even become top sportsmen. We will learn as much from you as you will from us during the next few days”, said Major Aslam Butt, an instructor at Kakul, while welcoming the PUBG players.