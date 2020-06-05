Pakistan can’t afford another lockdown, says PM Imran

–Premier says coronavirus can only be defeated by following SOPs laid out by govt

–Wants Corona Tiger Relief Force to help with climate change, locusts as well

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Pakistan cannot afford another lockdown, and urged the people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid out by the government for curbing the spread of the virus.

Addressing the volunteers of the Corona Relief Tiger Force in a televised address, he said that the country was standing at a juncture where the outbreak could only be defeated by strict adherence to the SOPs.

“It is important for you [Tiger Force] to ensure that people follow SOPs because we cannot go back to another lockdown, this country cannot afford it,” he said.

“If we can slow down the [infection] curve because of SOPs, it would reduce pressure on hospitals,” he added.

The prime minister said that one million youngsters have registered themselves for the force so far, adding that 175,000 volunteers provided assistance in various relief activities during the lockdown.

He said that volunteers were needed to sensitise the public about precautionary measures during the gradual easing of the lockdown. He added that many people needed awareness and guidance to follow the SOPs, including social distancing and care.

He also said that the volunteers were also guiding people offering prayers in mosques, due to which not a single case of coronavirus was traced back to mosque, despite the government’s critics claiming otherwise.

“We were the only country in the Muslim world that said we would not ban Taraweeh prayers and would keep the mosques open. We decided that whoever goes to the mosques will have to follow SOPs,” he said.

Quoting the example of Sialkot, the prime minister said that there were not enough police officials in Sialkot to stop the public from going to mosques, so the Tiger Force went and raised awareness.

“Our critics said that the virus will spread from mosques [but] we did not see any cases emerge from there and today the world is opening mosques with SOPs in place. This was an achievement for the force,” he said.

PM Imran said that the services of volunteers would also be needed in areas where smart lockdowns would be implemented in the coming days, and they would also work along district administration in efforts to control the locust attack.

“Locusts have attacked the nation after some 30 years. Not just us, but India, Africa and Somalia have been badly affected by the invasion,” he said.

“They primarily target crops which can lead to famine. So, for this we will ask you to collaborate with the administration on how to help those areas that have been affected,” he added.

The second thing, the premier said, was climate change. “Pakistan faces a huge threat from climate change. 80 per cent of the water in our rivers comes from the glaciers. Our coming generations will face difficulties as the water level in rivers will recede,” he said.

He added that in an effort to combat this, he wanted the volunteers to participate in the government’s Clean and Green Pakistan campaign, under which 10 billion trees would be planted.

“We will tell you how to clean those areas. But the plantation that needs to be carried out during the rainy months, I want you to participate in that. We are currently developing a programme for that. I will require your assistance in that,” he said.

PM Imran also urged the volunteers to keep an eye on utility stores. “Transport services were shut down due to the lockdown and food prices skyrocketed as a result. However, we kept up supply to utility stores and got some very good feedback from the volunteers about what was needed at the stores,” he added.

He urged the volunteers to identify hoarders and inform the district administration. “You have to protect our people and help the vulnerable […] we will keep making you aware of what your duties are,” he further said.

The premier said that the medical community across the world is facing pressure and this can only be avoided if the people follow the SOPs. He said that lockdowns impact the livelihoods of the people and poor countries are grappling with this situation.

He cited the example of neighbouring India, where strict lockdown resulted in millions of people going unemployed. He said that the effective steps taken by the government have been appreciated by the Asian Development Bank (ABD). He also said that under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, disbursements were made to the needy and eligible people.

Referring to the economic situation of the country, PM Imran said that the coronavirus pandemic came at a time when the country was getting out of economic crisis due to the prudent policies adopted by the government.

“We have paid more than Rs5,000 billion in interest for the loans taken by the previous government,” he said, adding that the incumbent government would reduce expenditures in order to cope with the situation.