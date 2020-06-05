Former Rugby mayor congratulates Dr Kamran Naseem on appointment as RCGP VC

LAHORE: Councillor Dr James Shera, former Mayor of Rugby, congratulated Dr Kamran Naseem on being elected as Vice-Chairman for the Associate in Training Committee of the Midlands Faculty Board of Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP).

Dr Naseem who started his journey from a small village near Gujranwala eventually completed his initial medical training in Pakistan from Shifa College of Medicine Islamabad has been working in the UK since 2015. He is currently working in Walsall as a GP Speciality Trainee. He feels strongly about addressing health inequalities and constantly engages in Quality Improvement Projects. He mentors junior doctors working in the UK and abroad to help in joining GP training in the UK.

As Chair of Christian Medical Fellowship of Pakistan, he has mentored medical students and junior doctors to help them in their training. He continues to help organise medical camps to remote areas of Pakistan to help those who are in dire need of healthcare.

Dr Shera said, “It is a wonderful opportunity to serve one of the biggest faculties RCGP that support over 4000 members, Fellows, Associates and Associates in Training. The faculty also serves as the designated faculty supporting military GPs applying for Fellowship, many of whom are stationed abroad and don’t have a ‘home’ faculty.

His passion remains not only to improve the General Practice training in the UK but hopefully, one day help develop a similar system in Pakistan which the country desperately needs. I thank his colleagues in the NHS and him who have worked tirelessly during this difficult time of COVID-19 and wish him the best of luck as he represents this large body of GP trainees.

The statement was endorsed by the UK Pakistani Christian leaders including Dr Peter David, Dr Noshaba Khiljee, Councillor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, Bishop Yousaf Nadeem Bhinder, Reverend John Bosco and Mr Michael Massey.