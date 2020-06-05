‘Experts deployed to provinces for standardisation of health facilities’

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday took a detailed review of media campaigns launched by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and provincial authorities to ensure strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and overall status of healthcare equipment.

Additionally, the forum was informed about steps being taken for standardising and assisting provinces on health facilities by sending special team led by Dr Faisal Sultan and establishment of helpline for FLHCIN was also discussed.

Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, while chairing the meeting, mulled over to project markets and industries complying with SOPs amid strict enforcement to encourage the masses to follow safety guidelines.

He appreciated the provincial chief secretaries, MoIB and ISPR for effective media campaign highlighting the stringent efforts made by the government to implement SOPs at grassroots level.

“We should continue to hammer SOPs compliance in the masses whereas the positive outcome of enforcement should also be projected at the forum and media,” he said.

It was suggested that the provincial chief secretaries to take the opportunity of traders’ associations contacting with media to make them realise their self-responsibility for implementing the SOPs in the markets.

He mentioned that the government had two-pronged strategy focusing on disease spread control and upgrading the healthcare system.

An ISPR official briefed the forum that complete information sharing was carried out from the highest tier of the government to the lowest one whereas SOPs compliance data would flow from bottom to top.

The prompt data sharing from the provinces was appreciated and the efforts made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administrations was lauded for ensuring strong implementation of SOPs on the ground.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) and CPEC Authority Lieutenant General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa said that there was a need to create balance in the enforcement and avoid creating panic among the masses. He added that ground level engagement with masses would help improve the impact of SOPs compliance.

The SAPM also suggested the provinces to share their positive success stories with the ministry for better media projection and coverage. The provincial chief secretaries and those of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) apprised the forum on action taken for SOPs compliance and smart lockdowns implemented in the areas with maximum Covid-19 cases reported.

The Punjab chief secretary informed the forum that other than Lahore hundreds of shops were sealed in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Multan whereas the City Traffic Police actively engaged with the masses for making awareness on wearing masks and fine to be imposed upto Rs2,000 on violating the safety protocol.

The Balochistan chief secretary told the forum that around 3,800 shops were sealed across the province on violating SOPs. The Sindh chief secretary mentioned that there was positive impact of media campaign on SOPs compliance where strict warning notices were issued to markets and shopkeepers on violating SOPs.

The KP chief secretary said that around 25,000 information and education pamphlets and banners were displayed on ‘No mask no service’, whereas undertakings were received from the traders before opening markets to comply with SOPs.

The GB chief secretary informed that around 440 shops were sealed and 1,000 people were fined on violation of SOPs where eight smart lockdowns were implemented in the areas with large number of Covid-19 cases.

The AJK chief secretary noted that ‘No mask no service’ was in place in the province since May 10 for effective SOPs compliance.