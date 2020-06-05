Coronavirus situation out of control, says Sindh health minister

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazl Pechuho on Thursday said that the coronavirus situation in the province has gotten out of control.

She said that the pathogen has now exceeded levels of danger that were previously predicted and added that the province lacks means and resources to take further care of patients.

On May 25, the provincial health minister had appealed to recovered coronavirus patients to donate blood plasma.

In her appeal, she had said that there was an alarming increase in the number of critical patients admitted to hospitals.

“We are in dire need of blood plasma donations from recovered coronavirus patients for passive immunisation therapy,” she had said, adding that people from any blood group could donate plasma to them.

She had also appealed to the masses to come forward and help the Sindh government in curing coronavirus patients as the process of plasma transfer was being done under standard operating procedures (SOPs).