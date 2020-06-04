World must take notice of atrocities in Kashmir, says Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday urged the world community to take notice of oppression suffered by Kashmiri children at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

In a tweet on the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, the minister said that Indian crimes against humanity including illegal detention and martyrdom of innocent children in Kashmir was a question mark on the world’s conscience.

Shibli Faraz said that inhuman lockdown still persisted in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir where innocent children had been enduring rigorous imprisonment along with their families. The children including toddlers were being deprived of food and medicines, he said adding that the occupation forces should be brought to book for their crimes.