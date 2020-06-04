Sindh govt decides to test all int’l travelers

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to test all the overseas passengers landing at Jinnah Terminal Karachi and keep them in quarantine as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

In this connection, CM Advisor on Law Murtaza Wahab has tweeted that 246 passengers landed at Jinnah Terminal from Saudi Arabi and 123 of them were diagnosed positive. All these tests were conducted by the Sindh government and now have started tracing the passengers to put them in isolation.

It may be recalled that the federal government has lifted the ban on national and international flights and had announced that the passengers would not be tested.

The Sindh government, keeping in view the Covid-19 emergency and gravity of the situation, has decided to test each and every passenger, landing in Karachi.

The passengers coming from other countries would have to under the COVID-18 test which is not only in their interest but in the interest of their family members and social circle. “We are already facing a spike in the cases and the death ratio has increased from one percent to 1.7 percent, therefore, there would be no compromise on the tests,” said Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah.

Nasir Shah quoting the chief minister said that clear instructions for testing of each and every passenger had been issued to the health department.