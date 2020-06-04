Sabzwari, daughters contract coronavirus

KARACHI: Leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Faisal Sabzwari confirmed Thursday that he has been tested positive for coronavirus along with two of his daughters and his parents.

“My coronavirus test came out positive today. In the past few days, my parents, my wife, and two of my [three] daughters contracted the virus,” he said on Twitter.

“Among my family, only my second-oldest daughter and Madiha [his wife] were tested negative,” he added.

Requesting friends and loved ones to pray for their recovery, he urged everyone to be cautious and follow the protocols for prevention against the deadly respiratory disease. “For God’s sake, be careful, be safe, because there is no space in the hospitals,” Sabzwari added.