Pakistan surpasses China with 86,000 Covid-19 cases

LAHORE: Pakistan’s tally of coronavirus cases on Thursday surpassed China, the first epicentre of the pandemic, reaching 86,931, according to data released by Ministry of National Health Services.

China has reported 82,933 cases and 4,638 deaths since the start of the outbreak last December, according to the data of Johns Hopkins University.

In Pakistan, a total of 4,688 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day rise ever, landing the country at the 17th spot in terms of coronavirus cases, the data shows.

Another 82 patients lost their lives due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, across the country, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 1,770. Some 30,128 patients have recovered.

According to the official statistics, authorities have so far conducted 615,511 tests across the country.

As the number of infections continue to uptick, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that an effective media campaign is being launched across the country to create awareness and to educate the masses for voluntary compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs).