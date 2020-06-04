Healthcare reforms aimed at improving facilities, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the government has introduced reforms in the healthcare sector to improve healthcare facilities in the country and to correct the flaws of the current system.

The prime minister said this while speaking to a delegation of Insaaf Doctors Forum (IDF) that called on him on Thursday. The delegation comprised Dr Munir Khan, Dr Saeed Mustafa, Dr Jawad Wasif, Dr Asim Rizvi, Dr Sajjad, Dr Mohsin Ranjha and others.

PM Imran said that the common man is facing difficulties at the moment because the previous governments neglected the health sector, thus depriving people of quality healthcare facilities.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the coronavirus situation in the country and the government’s strategy to curb the spread of the virus. The role of doctors and paramedical staff was specially highlighted during the meeting.

Both sides also exchanged views about health sector reforms introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the IDF expressed full confidence in the government’s initiative.

The premier said that the entire nation was appreciating the efforts of doctors and paramedical staff who are rendering laudable services in the fight against coronavirus. He also noted IDF’s suggestion of establishing a hospital in Waziristan and said that the Task Force on Health Sector Reforms would consider the proposal.