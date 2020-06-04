Govt mulling opening Corona wards to public to boost tourism sector 

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

The federal government is mulling opening Corona wards to the public in a bid to boost the local tourism sector, Prime Minister Imran Khan said during a press briefing.

Speaking to the nation after an important meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC), the Prime Minister said it was of the utmost importance not just to open sectors like tourism, but to further develop them.

“Look Corona is here, we have to live with it, so why not make use of it” he asked. “People are fascinated by it these days, so we are considering launching a rickshaw tour of the Corona wards in public hospitals to people that want to see this up close.”

“It is up to the people to make sure that they follow our SOPs when they go on these tours, but we cannot stop living just because this virus is here. I am worried about our daily wage earners,” he went on to say.

The government has already set up a website for pre-booking of the tours to gauge interest in how many people would want to avail such a tour. “We have gotten a very positive response, and are hoping to launch this sometime around mid-June to July” he went on to add. “That is the time when Corona is expected to be at its peak in Pakistan, and is when we expect the most people to take up this opportunity.”