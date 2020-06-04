Emirates to resume scheduled flights to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Emirates will resume scheduled passenger flights from Pakistan to Dubai on Monday, the airlines said in a statement on Thursday.

The Dubai-based world’s largest international carrier will operate flights to three cities Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. However, it will carry only cargo from Dubai to Pakistan’s three cities but will also carry stranded residents and citizens when returning to Dubai, Khaleej Times reported.

“From June 8, Emirates will resume 14 weekly scheduled passenger flights from Pakistan to Dubai, including a daily from Karachi, five from Lahore and two from Islamabad. From Pakistan, the airline will fly UAE residents and citizens as well as cargo to Dubai. On the flights from Dubai to Pakistan, the airline will only carry cargo,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Emirates will fly from Karachi daily, from Islamabad on Thursdays and Saturdays and from Lahore on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Travelers from Pakistan will only be accepted on these flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of the UAE government,” the airline said.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 and grounding of operations, Emirates has previously operated only special flights to Pakistan to repatriate stranded people from the UAE.

The local carrier is already flying scheduled passengers flights to nine destinations including, Chicago, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Madrid, Melbourne, Milan, Paris, Sydney and Toronto. It aims to add 50 new destinations in June 2020.

Emirates said on its website that every passenger flying to Dubai needs to fill in this health declaration form, print it and hand it over to our ground crew at departure.

In addition, travellers will need to ensure that they have the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) approval before they book their flights.

Stringent entry restrictions remain in place upon arrival in Dubai which includes including a mandatory DHA test on arrival; a mandatory 14-day quarantine and a follow up test before release.