Covid-19: Murad says ‘mixed messages’ muddying the waters

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday again pointed to what he termed “mixed signals” as the reason behind the drastic surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has time and again accused the federal government in general and Prime Minister Imran Khan in particular of employing “confused strategy” and sending “mixed signals” in the fight against the pandemic that has so far affected over 83,000 nationals, leaving some 1,729 dead.

Addressing newsmen in Karachi, Murad said that he does not blame the public for violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) as “mixed messages” have created confusion regarding the seriousness of the crisis.

The chief minister demanded that a “unified message” be given to people so that they can obey SOPs set by governments.

He said that he has never criticised the federal government in any of his press conferences, even if he disagreed with the steps taken by Centre. The pressers he held were to clarify the “mixed messages” being conveyed to people.

Murad said that “nothing was more important than the lives of people”.

“The poor people everyone is supposedly concerned about — and we should be concerned, it’s a good thing — but if a daily wage worker […] dies from the virus, how will his children eat for the rest of their lives,” he questioned.

Murad observed that the relaxations in quarantine that were introduced in April had inflicted huge damage on the economy. He was of that decisions should be made while taking the entire country into consideration, including Sindh.

“Sindh is not an island. It is a part of Pakistan,” the chief minister added.