Buzdar warns of strict action against SOP violators

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that he has issued directions to authorities to take “strict action” against those who violate the standard operating procedures (SOPs) put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In a tweet, the chief minister said that the government had eased the lockdown to “avoid possible hunger and poverty and all associations concerned had also promised to implement the SOPs”.

حکومت نے ممکنہ بھوک اور افلاس کے پیشِ نظر لاک ڈاؤن میں نرمی کی تھی لیکن ساتھ ہی تمام متعلقہ ایسوسی ایشنز نے SOPs پر عملدرآمد کروانےکا وعدہ بھی کیا تھا لیکن اکثر جگہوں پر SOPs پر بالکل عملدرآمد نہیں کیا جا رہا جس پر پنجاب بھر میں سخت ایکشن شروع کرنے کی ہدایات جاری کر دی ہیں!! — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) June 4, 2020

However, the SOPs were not being implemented at most places, he said, adding that “strict action” would be taken in this regard.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal has directed all assistant commissioners to check the markets in their areas and ensure that SOPs such as wearing masks, installing sanitisers and social distancing are being followed.

He has further directed that strict action be taken against shopkeepers failing to abide by SOPs.