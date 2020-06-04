Azad Kashmir cabinet passes bill proposing death penalty for child abusers

MUZAFFARABAD: The cabinet of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) on Thursday approved a bill proposing a death penalty for those found guilty of sexually abusing children.

AJK Minister for Civil Defence Ahmed Raza Qadri presented the bill to the cabinet committee.

The bill says that an officer of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank will investigate such an incident. It also bounds the courts to announce their verdicts within 60 days of the incident.

Following the cabinet’s approval, the bill will now be presented to the AJK assembly. If the assembly passes the bill, it will become a law.