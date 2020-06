by Staff Report , (Last Updated 20 seconds ago)

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Naveed Ali has tested positive for coronavirus, it emerged on Thursday.

Naveed told a private media outlet that he experienced known virus symptoms including high fever following which he got himself tested.

“After the results came back positive,” he said, “I isolated myself at home.”

“My condition is much better now,” he added.