PESHAWAR: Member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mian Jamshedud Din Kakakhel passed away on Wednesday after contracting the coronavirus. He was 65.

Kakakhel was earlier shifted to a hospital in Islamabad after his test for the pathogen came positive.

The lawmaker was elected from the constituency of PK-63 Nowshera on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the 2018 general elections.

So far, eight members of the KP Assembly have been infected with the pandemic.