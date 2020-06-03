Won’t let ‘looters’ take refuge behind pandemic: KP govt spokesperson

PESHAWAR: Adviser to KP chief minister on Information Ajmal Wazir on Wednesday said that the government will not let those who “looted the country use corona as a front to save themselves” from the accountability process.

Referring to Shehbaz Sharif, Wazir said that although the National Assembly opposition leader had claimed that he came back to Pakistan to help people fight the coronavirus, “he has not visited a single spot where corona efforts are being made.

“[Shehbaz] only keeps talking about it on his laptop from a room. We will fight corona, we will run the country and the economy and the processes of accountability will also happen,” he said while addressing a press conference in Peshawar.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, since his return in March this year, has skipped three consecutive call-up notices by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), citing health concerns.

Wazir also said that the death of doctors and members of the provincial and national assemblies is a “reason for everyone to take the coronavirus seriously”.

He called on people to ensure that the work of frontline workers such as doctors and paramedics does not “go to waste”. Wazir also urged them to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to prevent contracting the disease.

He said that the government would consider easing restrictions even further if people followed SOPs. He warned that businesses not following the SOPs would be “immediately shut down”.