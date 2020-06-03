Three killed, over 15 people injured as dust storm hits Karachi

KARACHI: At least three people, including a woman, were killed and over 15 others injured in various parts of Karachi on Wednesday after strong winds coupled with dust storm, slight rain and lightning, hit the city, plunging it into darkness.

A woman died in Saadi Town area of the city after the wall of her house collapsed due to strong winds while a person died when the roof of his house caved-in in Surjani Town. Another person was killed when the roof of his house collapsed in Gulshan-e-Maymar area.

According to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, various parts of the city witnessed dust storm caused due to strong western winds. “This weather system of strong winds coupled with dust storm will last in the city for some hours,” he said.

The sandstorms have a speed between 54 and 74 kilometres per hour, said the met department.

The winds plunged the city into darkness, which K-Electric termed as a precautionary measure, as various incidents of electric poles falling to the ground were also reported from the city.

The areas that witnessed power outages included Malir Halt, Tariq Bin Ziyad Society, Model Colony, parts of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Defence, Mehmodabad, Qayyumabad and other areas.

K-Electric spokesman confirmed that electric supply in parts of the city remained suspended amid incidents of electric poles and wires coming to the ground. Electric supply in parts of the city remained suspended keeping in view the preventives measures, the spokesperson said.