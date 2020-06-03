Surviving the lockdown

A time to watch old movies and hit the books

Books talk. Writing talks back. It is a happy conversation in that tentative space called isolation. Once reading is gently separated from immediate necessity or functional utility, it acquires a sui generis pleasure that rejoices in tangential glimpses of some reflected truth. Witness: a long-forgotten biography of the architect of German unity with a Prussian face, Otto von Bismarck by the great A.J.P. Taylor.

In 1838, the age of 24, Bismarck briefly contemplated coming to India in the service of the Raj, possibly inspired by a brief romance with the British lady touring Germany. Before a final decision Bismarck asked himself what must be one of the great rhetorical questions of the era: “What harm have the Indians done to me?”

Was Bismarck being Bismarck, or a German? Interestingly, Germany never seemed as enthusiastic as Spain or England or France or Netherlands about ruling distant lands. Instead, Berlin invested its energies on conquering those who had conquered the world. Within another generation, the centripetal forces unleashed by the united Germany of Bismarck and the centrifugal ambitions of fellow Europeans ended in a blood-soaked heap that took over 150 million lives in two catastrophic world wars. All these “great powers” had one thing in common. A Prussian maxim controlled their strategic philosophy: “Unless we grow greater, we shall become less”.

If books are dialogue, the movies I prefer are much-loved chatter. Nearly every evening of lockdown has been lifted by an old classic in the splendid spectrum from Dev Anand to Cary Grant, or leavened by the restaurant-wit of a 1990s TV series like Seinfeld.

Paying Guest is the perfect movie for isolation angst. It wafts on the brisk breeziness that Dev Anand brought to all his films, taking it to memorable heights in Kaala Paani. Madhubala [at least twice in the role of a newspaper reporter] was Dev’s perfect foil, but stars like Nalini Jayant, Kalpana Kartik, Geeta Bali, Nutan and Sadhana were equally in their element opposite him.

In Paying Guest Dev is a briefless lawyer who loses cases with a shrug and a smile. Naturally he has no money, which is bad news for his landlords. Fast forward. Poverty is never a barrier to true love. He woos and wins Nutan on a borrowed bicycle, but her father is not so generous when it comes to extracting rent from the penniless lawyer, who is also a paying guest, albeit disguised, in their house.

There inevitably arrives the dilemma-day when he must either pay the rent of be thrown out. Nutan’s solution is worthy of some high priest of the Reserve Bank of India.

She loans Dev money her father gave for household expenses. But how will she then buy groceries for the day’s meals? he asks. That, replies Nutan, is not a problem. When her father gets the rent he will give the money back to her, and she can then buy the groceries.

The money re-enters the market under another name, but everyone is happy: the rent is paid and food is purchased. Everyone survives the crisis and waits for the moment when surplus earnings can be created through a paying client or a regular job. This monetary policy does not work when it becomes a gift; for a gift can only be a one-time solution. A loan buys time as well as food. The time can be used for job-creation.

Paying Guest was released in 1957, so production must have started around 1955. At the time government decisions were made which imprisoned the economy into state-controlled pseudo-socialism and extracted such a high price in the 1960s, when hopelessness promoted Naxalism, and actual famine devastated the second half of the decade.

* * *

The most boring comment on this dread-driven pandemic is that it will lead to a new world order. Well, long before any new order there is going to be some serious new disorder. But once we manage that peril, will some shining new Jerusalem rise up upon a hill? Is 2020 Year Zero of a new era? Will 2021 be 1 PC [Post-Corona]?

If so, then this will be the first age of mankind born of existential fear: of disintegration, isolation, and death (the ultimate combination of disintegration and isolation). Past eras have started with years of optimism. If the future of the 21st century is born of death, then the possibilities for the living become creative. Like the British artist David Hockney reducing the cause of all death to a simple fact: birth.

Order is the effort to shape the few decades in our life’s remit into rational, collective behaviour that does not extinguish life before its time, and makes survival as comfortable as possible.

What we do know now, is that fear is both the great equalizer and an extremely effective disciplinarian. Who would have thought that the lockdown would have brought as free-spirited a people as Indians to a voluntary halt? Indians not going to work may be par for the course, but Indians not going to marriages is about as superhuman as it gets. One of the more remarkable experiences was the discipline and concern with which the overwhelming majority of Muslims behaved during Ramzan.

A demonstration of a credible leader’s impact on the national mood came when Narendra Modi reminded Indians, and indeed the world, that the pandemic did not discriminate on the basis of religion or caste or creed or colour. It was time once again to unite in a crisis. The response was visible across the country, and even during the turbulence faced by migrant labour rushing to villages, driven by poverty and fear of the unknown. There were thousands of stories of Indians helping one another in moving ways, evocative of our values.

If the people participate in the creation of a new world order, we might achieve something sustainable and democratic. India’s pride is its democracy, and it will be a template. If there is a new world order, authoritarian regimes will be shunted into the dustbin of the past.

* * *

Here is some glitter from one such dustbin.

British imperialists, and that special pedigree of empire bureaucrats, had one excellent trait. They knew how to laugh through their stiff upper lips. The British understood, and continue to, that you have no right to laugh at others unless you can laugh at yourself.

And so the term that they employed for cash to “native” worthies in their colonies was “King George’s cavalry”. This was King George V, grandson of Queen Victoria, whose long reign was between 1910 and 1936. The four Georges before him were colourful characters. When these Georges called out the cavalry, they meant the real thing, not its substitute in gold coin. But neither the sword of the 19th century nor the gold of the 20th saved the acquisition by conquest, sustained by collaboration with puppets within the “subject races”.

* * *

When the final mathematics is done, probably by next year, we may yet find that more people tired of the watery humour on social media than those who were enthused by it. However, I was grateful for one message sent recently by a friend.

On 25 March one of the great actresses of the 20th century, Nawab Banoo, passed away, forgotten in the gloom and uncertainty of the first week of lockdown. She is better recognised by the screen name given in 1949 by her great colleague, Raj Kapoor, for their first film together, Barsaat. Nimmi.

In popular cinema, you can never escape the stereotype, not just because casting directors make such decisions but also because audiences find their comfort zones in the familiar. Nimmi did occasionally try and elide the tragic village belle routine. Her looks were haunting, her eloquence was literary, her career was testimony to talent. She is among the last to leave us among a generation that dominated decades of screen presence. Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Guru Dutt, Nargis, Madhubala, Nutan, Sadhana, Johnny Walker and so many others: they must all be in the big theatre above the sky-bowl, surely having the time of their eternal lives.

Don’t expect them to be defeated by something as marginal as death.