Supposedly civilized

A very sad and pathetic incident transpired in America where a black man was murdered by cops who was reportedly running away after stealing some valuables. Video of this sad incident went viral on social media in which it can clearly be seen that 2-4 cops have grabbed that black man who was laid down and one of the cops put his leg on his neck. Black man cried number of times that he felt difficulty to breathe properly but cops gave deaf ear to his plea and kept putting leg on his neck. As result, he succumbed to death in few minutes.

All the four cops who were involved in such a nefarious crime have been dismissed from their services. Undoubtedly this is sad incident which has taken direction of discrimination and being considered racism against black people. Riots have erupted in America which is considered to be one of the civilized nations. Where the civilization has gone after only one incident took place that their people are clearly be seen in videos made by their own people that people are robbing valuables from shops and putting police vehicles on fire regardless of their color and religion.

Peaceful protest and demonstration are the right of every nation if something happened wrong with them or their rights are violated but violent demonstration and protest in which peoples’ valuables are looted and putting vehicles on fire are no way shows the behavior of civilized countries and the nations.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi