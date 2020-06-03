Students returning from Wuhan on June 5 to get discounted tickets

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday announced that the second batch of Pakistani students, which was to be repatriated from Wuhan on June 5, would continue to get subsidised tickets for Rs 50,000.

Taking to Twitter, Bukhari said: “Continuing our goodwill for students returning from Wuhan, as per PM Imran Khan’s instructions, the ticket cost of 2nd flight returning from Wuhan on June 5 will also be capped at Rs 50,000.”

“We haven’t forgotten your long suffering & continued support..sorry for the confusion,” the SAPM added to his tweet, apologising for the earlier misunderstanding created over the cost of air tickets.

He also acknowledged the students’ perseverance during their stay in Wuhan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 280 students would be repatriated from Wuhan city of China through a special flight, said an official from Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development ministry.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to send a special flight for the repatriation of students from China on June 5.

According to the national airline spokesperson, PIA flight PK8872 will leave for Islamabad from Wuhan.

“Special discounted fares have been introduced for students on the directives of the government,” he said, adding that the flight will depart from Wuhan at 3:40pm and will reach Islamabad at 7am local time.

It is pertinent to mention that the students have been stranded in Wuhan for the past five months due to coronavirus and restrictions on international travel world-wide.

Over 250 Pakistani students were evacuated last month from China through a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines with the government deciding to offer subsidised tickets to the students.

The special repatriation flights began on May 18.