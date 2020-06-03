Shehbaz accuses PM Imran of using NAB for political victimisation

National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as a political weapon, adding that NAB’s unjustified raid on his Model Town house the other day put many lives in danger.

In a statement released on Twitter, Shehbaz said, “In view of the number of coronavirus victims in NAB, Imran’s sole purpose seems to be to endanger the life of anyone who talks about his incompetence”.

“Yesterday’s unjustified actions endangered countless lives, including our party supporters and police personnel,” he said.

“Today the leaders and workers of my party and the policemen who were just performing their duties were all fully exposed to the coronavirus,” he said, adding that this was just a manifestation of the “fire of hatred” inside Imran Khan.