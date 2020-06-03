PM Imran visits ISI HQs, vows no compromise on security, sovereignty

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday categorically stated that there will be no compromise on national security and sovereignty.

The prime minister said this during his visit to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters here on Wednesday along with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

PM Imran said that no effort will be spared on national security and sovereignty. He appreciated the sacrifices and tireless efforts of the ISI for the defense of the country.

On the occasion, the prime minister was given a comprehensive briefing encompassing complex regional and domestic challenges with special focus on Pakistan’s efforts for restoration of peace and stability.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yousuf were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Director General ISI, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received Prime Minister Imran on his arrival at the ISI headquarters.

The prime minister’s visit to ISI headquarters comes at a time when he has been repeatedly saying that Indian government’s policies are seriously threatening peace and security in South Asia. He has expressed his concern over the continuing “double lockdown” in occupied Kashmir, intensification of military crackdown by occupation forces in occupied Kashmir, and changes in domicile law, which would enable non-Kashmiri Indians to settle in the disputed area.

Imran has said on many occasions that India is altering the demographic structure of the occupied territory in violation of UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention. He has said that India’s relations with all of its neighbours including Pakistan, China, Nepal and others are tense.