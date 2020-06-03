PIA hemorrhaging money

This country can no longer afford continuous hemorrhaging of tax payer’s national exchequer by state owned enterprises like PIA, Steel Mills etc. Pakistan needs safe reliable commercial airline to cater for passengers and export of perishable goods and maintaining fast-reliable link with rest of world. However, status quo cannot continue, nor can choice of men placed at helm, who have driven it to dismal state of technical insolvency.

The rot in PIA started when Nur Khan resigned because of intervention by Zia junta. AM Nur, an ex PAF, was an exception, who understood that commercial aviation is different ball game than military aviation. The very fact that Shaheen Air, a project of Shaheen Foundation could not survive as commercial airline should be enough to deliver the message loud and clear. Damage has also been inflicted on PIA by gross irregularities in recruitment of pilots, engineers, marketing and finance executives by successive political and uniformed governments and lease or sale of aircrafts and procurement of technical spare parts, starting from Zia junta to present date.

Can PM Imran order that Ministry of Defense appointed AVM Mushaf Ali Mir Investigation Report into gross irregularities in recruitment of pilots be made public and criminal proceedings initiated against those responsible. It was criminal on part of Defense Minister/ Secretary Defense who despite knowing facts appointed this man as MD PIA in 2008 and under whose watch airline suffered highest loss ever and thousands of fake degree holders were recruited in an overstaffed airline. Investigation report into sale of new DC-10 and replacement by aged B747-200 by Viqar Azeem former MD, and mysterious A310 that went to Germany and judgment by US Federal judge which quashed illegal purchase deed in 2000 regarding the hotel in New York in favor of PIA etc be released.

Czar M

Malaysia