PEN for opening of private schools from July 15

PESHAWAR: The Private Education Network (PEN) on Wednesday urged the government to open educational institutes by July 15, warning that hundreds and thousands of teachers, as well as administrative staff, would become jobless if the government did not heed its advice.

PEN District President Shabbir Shah said 50 per cent private schools were operating from rented buildings and 95 per cent institutes were struggling for their survival, adding that the government should announce a relief package under the head of students’ fee for private schools.

He said the closure of schools was also wasting precious time of students and added that the government should allow schools to open as per SOPs which they said would be strictly implemented to avert the coronavirus outbreak.