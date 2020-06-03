Pakistan, China need to enhance cooperation in medicinal, infectious disease fields: president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan and China need to enhance cooperation in the field of medicines, particularly infectious diseases and underlined the need for coordinated efforts, both at regional and global levels, to effectively deal with Pandemics like Covid-19.

He expressed these views while talking to a ten member delegation of medical experts of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), led by Major General Dr Feihu Zhou, that had called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza, PM’s Focal Person on Covid-19, Dr Faisal Sultan, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Yao Jing, and Major General Dr Feihu Zhou.

Appreciating Chinese contribution to support Pakistan in this hour of need, the President expressed his gratitude to the people and leadership of China for sending donation and medical team to assist Pakistan’s medical experts.

He said he was immensely impressed by the efforts made by the Chinese leadership to successfully contain coronavirus.

He said the credit in this regard goes to both President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang who personally visited Wuhan and oversaw the massive efforts aimed at controlling and preventing coronavirus.

The president also expressed the hope that the visit of the Chinese medical team to Pakistan would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two all-weather friends.

Major General Dr Feihu Zhou gave a comprehensive presentation about various strategies to deal with Covid-19 pandemic. He informed that the Chinese medical team visited local medical facilities and shared its experience and expertise with Pakistan’s health experts on Covid-19.

It is worth mentioning that the Chinese medical team arrived in Pakistan in the last week of April 2020 and is sharing its experiences with Pakistani doctors on Covid-19. The team deals with respiratory and infectious diseases as well as prevention of epidemics.