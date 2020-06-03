Moot says budget must put people first

“Even before the pandemic, Pakistan had 60 million unemployed. The current crisis has added an estimated 20 million more,” said former finance minister Sartaj Aziz in his remarks during an online conference held on Wednesday by the Institute for Policy Reforms.

In his comments, Humayun Akhtar Khan said that “we have pursued stability for decades with no success. We should now think in terms of growth and exports”. It is no surprise that economic reforms move one step forward and two steps back, he added.

CEO Pakistan Business Council, Ehsan Malik said that Covid-19 is an opportunity to revisit economic policy making and develop a national economic plan with broad consensus. The government must prioritize the welfare of the common man with food and basic supplies and services.

Former commerce minister Dr Zubair Khan said that the economy was crumbling even before the pandemic. Fiscal deficit was high, the high interest rates had no economic logic. He said that macroeconomic issues largely stayed unattended, with no fiscal adjustment.

Eminent expert and LUMS Professor Dr Bari said that reforms are needed at the micro-level, whereas the policy space focuses on the macro. We must rethink the role of government so that they have a greater role in education and health service to the people.

Sartaj Aziz said that there should be a comprehensive Corona Revival Plan. He said agriculture needed special attention because it is the economy’s backbone. He highlighted the need for water policy and better water management.

He said the government should support SMEs as they employ a large number of people. “SMEs must get more credit. As yet, the government has not announced support for the informal sector, small vendors, and traders. They have a large share in the GDP and must get support.”

Humayun Khan said that the budget is important if it is part of a larger strategy of growth. “Fifty years of focus on stability and austerity has left us with no strategy for growth.” He urged that the coming budget must put people and health workers first. He said there is a global recession and liquidity squeeze, yet there is no national debate on health and economic issues.

He said the economic recovery is not possible without putting the health challenge behind us. According to the expert, other priorities include support to people who have lost their jobs and liberal support for businesses. The government will have to do so while keeping within the tolerance level of IMF targets, he said.

Bari further said it was not so much a lack of funds as a question of priorities from which the social sector suffered. “We prefer road projects over schools and hospitals.” He said that reliance on private education has risks: with schools closed, many low-cost private schools may go under, which is why the government’s role in social services is paramount. .

Ehsan Malik said that to revive the industry, taxes must come down and firms must receive incentives. “At a time when world demand has shrunk, we must focus on the domestic market.”

He referred to a large number of tax and regulatory measures that deter the growth of industry and are barriers to new entrants. The government must review tax structure and rates.

Zubair Khan said the pandemic response shows a lack of understanding of issues with emphasis entirely on tax collection. “This year’s budget must have a new approach: it should not have new taxes. Let the private sector breathe; we can help people with more jobs, and contribute to growth.”