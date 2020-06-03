Modi accepts Trump’s invitation to attend expanded G7 Summit: report

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accepted an invitation by US President Donald Trump to attend the G7 summit which was supposed to be held at Camp David, the US president’s country retreat, later in June but has now been postponed until September due to Covid-19 concerns.

Citing the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), India Today reported that Modi has accepted the invitation saying that India would be “happy” to work with the US to ensure “success” of the summit.

“President Trump spoke about the US Presidency of the Group of Seven and conveyed his desire to expand the ambit of the grouping beyond the existing membership, to include other important countries including India. In this context, he extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend the next G7 Summit to be held in the USA”, a statement released by the PMO said.

“Prime Minister Modi commended President Trump for his creative and far-sighted approach, acknowledging the fact that such an expanded forum would be in keeping with the emerging realities of the post-Covid world. The prime minister said that India would be happy to work with the US and other countries to ensure the success of the proposed summit,” said the press release.

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi spoke on the phone on Tuesday where both leaders discussed a wide ambit of issues.

On Sunday, Donald Trump had proposed expansion of the grouping to included India, Australia, South Korea and Russia.

Speaking to reporters, Donald Trump had said, “I don’t feel that as a G7 it properly represents what’s going on in the world. It’s a very outdated group of countries.”

While India has accepted the proposal, Russia has rejected the idea of “isolating” China.

When asked to respond on Donald Trump’s proposal to hold an expanded G7 summit with the participation of Russia and some other countries this autumn, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said: “The idea of an expanded G7 summit is, in general, a step in the right direction, but does not really mean a true representation. For instance, it is obvious that it is hardly possible to implement serious global initiatives without China.”

Making a pitch for the G20 grouping, Zakharova said, “We currently have an efficient, tried and tested format, G20, which includes G7, BRICS and other leading centres of economic growth and political influence of the entire world, not just one part of it.”