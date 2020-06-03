Intra-city transport, ride hailing services resume across Sindh

KARACHI: Intra-city public transport and ride hailing services on Wednesday resumed in Karachi and other parts of Sindh on the condition of standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the provincial government.

The new development came as the Sindh government on Tuesday allowed the transport services to resume operation from today. These services were closed from March 24 due to lockdown to control coronavirus spread.

Transporters will have to follow SOPs and board a low number of passengers with masks and clean hands with sanitizers besides ensuring three feet distance among passengers. All the buses will run from designated stations and only two people will be allowed to sit in a ride-hailing service. However, in case of emergency, three passengers will be allowed to sit.

They will have to ensure cleaning and disinfecting surfaces of buses, bus terminals and waiting areas besides ensuring social distancing during ticketing, boarding, travelling and disembarking with a minimum of 3-feet distance.

The transporters will have to ensure checking the body temperature of every passenger including that of the driver and conductor before boarding the bus while boarding of anyone with a cough or fever will not be allowed.