Interrogations in days of pandemic

Skype is the way out

On Tuesday Leader of the Opposition in NA Shahbaz Sharif declined to attend the NAB interrogation on health grounds. The NAB responded by sending a police team to his residence which was highly unfair. Mr Sharif is no absconder. He had voluntarily returned from the UK to lead the Opposition while also facing the cases against him. The NAB had arrested Mr Sharif in the Ashiyana-i-Iqbal Housing case in October 2018. A reference was also filed against him in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Despite keeping him in custody for four months, NAB failed to prove any charge against Mr Sharif. He was granted bail by the Lahore High Court in February last year in both the cases. The verdict noted that NAB had failed to prove the charge of misuse of authority against the accused. He was therefore innocent in the eyes of law. Soon after the bail, the federal cabinet presided over by the PM expressed dissatisfaction over the LHC’s decision and urged the NAB to file an appeal against the verdict. Finding it difficult to prepare a convincing case, the NAB decided instead to initiate a new case in order to appease the government by keeping Mr Sharif in custody in the name of questioning for a few more months.

Summoned to seek details of his property within and outside Pakistan, the PML(N) chief appeared before the accountability body on May 4 and was interrogated by NAB’s joint investigation team. He was directed to report again on June 2. In view of the prodding by the federal cabinet to get Mr Sharif behind the bars , he suspected that he might again be nabbed and made to spend months in captivity before proving his innocence. Mr Sharif therefore decided not to appear personally before NAB while expressing willingness to answer questions through Skype. Meanwhile he sought pre-arrest bail from the LHC, which was granted till June 17.

Mr Sharif, being the National Assembly Leader of the Opposition, enjoys the position of the shadow Prime Minister in the Westminster-style democracy practiced in Pakistan. He is already over 60, and is a cancer survivor who can fall victim to covid-19 while answering questions personally or while in NAB custody. Instead of insisting on personal appearance, his plea to answer questions via videolink should be accepted.