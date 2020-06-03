Imran wants benefits of low petrol prices to reach public

–PM takes notice of shortage of fuel, orders necessary action

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday took notice of the shortage of petroleum products in most parts of the country and directed the authorities concerned to take “necessary action” to put an end to this.

He also took notice of the upward trend in the prices of essential commodities despite a reduction in the petroleum prices and ordered the National Price Monitoring Committee to monitor the prices on a weekly basis. There is a need to devise a mechanism to bring down the prices of essential commodities, the PM said.

In a letter addressed to chief ministers and chief secretaries of four provinces and Gilgit Baltistan along with Adviser on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, the PM stressed that the benefit of price reduction of fuel should be passed on to common man.

“The prime minister has desired that the chief ministers/chief secretaries of the provinces shall personally look into the matter and make every effort to ensure that the impact of the reduction of fuel prices must correspondingly reflect in the prices of essential commodities on daily basis,” an excerpt of the letter read, as shared by PM Media Office.

“The PM has taken a serious view of the fact that while the federal government had reduced POL prices drastically in the past few months, there is no corresponding reduction in the prices of essential commodities rather these are showing an upward trend,” it added.

Imran mentioned that “there is no logic as to why flour prices should increase when harvesting of the wheat crop has just recently been concluded”.