Govt says will implement Covid-19 SOPs at all costs

–Umar says NCC is fully supporting the provinces to ensure strict compliance of safety measures

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Wednesday said the government would not tolerate violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that were placed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Chairing the meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the minister discussed the compliance of SOPs in detail with the provincial chief secretaries. He said there should be a clear message conveyed to the masses that the government would “ensure social distancing and compliance of safety guidelines in public places and high-risk areas” at all costs.

“The National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting minutes have been approved with the emphasis on ensuring voluntary compliance of SOPs and strict administrative action against violators. The NCC is fully supporting the provinces to ensure strict compliance of safety guidelines,” he added.

Asad said the traders association were responsible to ensure compliance of SOPs which were being violated in the markets and increasing the risk of the outbreak. “An effective media campaign is also going to be launched across the country to create education and awareness among the masses for voluntary compliance of SOPs.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab chief secretary said there was need to reinvigorate administration’s resolve, commitment and vigor for strict implementation of SOPs.

Balochistan’s CS told the forum that positive coronavirus cases had increased after the easing of lockdown. He added that strict compliance of SOPs was ensured in the markets and various shops were sealed on violation.

Sindh CS said that ease in restrictions necessitates voluntary compliance of SOPs and that an effective media campaign must be launched for the purpose. He added that different departments were ensuring compliance of SOPs in various sectors where law enforcement agencies were also assisting in the process.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s CS informed that the traders associations at division level were taken on board to ensure compliance of SOPs. He added that the transport sector was also engaged to ensure compliance.

Representatives of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir also ensured to launch strict actions against the violators of SOPs.