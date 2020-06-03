FBR shelved complaint against Justice Isa amid reprisal fear, says govt

ISLAMABAD: The counsel for the federal government in the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) did not investigate a 2019 complaint against the judge, accusing him to be the beneficial owner of multiple properties in London, “out of fear”.

According to Barrister Farogh Naseem, in 2019, one Waheed Dogar filed a complaint with the Assets Recovery Unit (ARU) regarding the matter and wrote a letter as well. The revelation prompted the judge to ask about the authority who authorised such an inquiry.

“Tell us, who gave permission to Dogar to conduct an inquiry [into the matter],” questioned Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

The query came as the full-court bench of the Supreme Court resumed hearing in the reference against Justice Isa who is allegedly in possession of three undisclosed off-shore properties. The government argues that it is an admitted fact that a judge stands guilty of misconduct if he can not prove a money trail for the acquisition of the properties in the name of his wife and children.

Justice Shah also asked how did the ARU launch an inquiry in the matter. To which, Naseem responded that the ARU is supported through relevant legal clauses and after 1988, the record of every property in London is open.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial recalled that Justice Isa is not facing an allegation of corruption, but of not revealing his assets in London. Naseem responded by saying: “Justice Isa’s wife and children also didn’t declare the London property.”

He continued that despite the judge hailing from an affluent family, his income records do not disclose agricultural tax paid on the land under his possession.

“Why did the FBR not take action in the case,” Justice Maqbool Baqir questioned. “The FBR was scared if they acted against a judge, they will be facing legal action,” Naseem replied.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned.

REFERENCE:

The federal government in May last year filed separate references with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against two Supreme Court judges, Justice Isa and Justice Karim Khan Agha, accusing the two judges of concealing their assets and recommend action against them under Article 209 of the Constitution.

According to Article 209, if the SJC finds the judge to be “incapable of performing the duties of his office or has been guilty of misconduct”, the president may remove the said judge from office.

Subsequently in August, Justice Isa approached the apex court and requested it to form a full-court bench comprising all eligible judges to hear his petition against the reference while accusing then chief justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa of “showing personal bias against him”.

He had argued that a judicial precedent for constituting a bench comprising the full court is already available in former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry vs the president of Pakistan through secretary and others.

Later in September, he moved another petition making a similar request. The judge was of the view that matters narrated in accompanying civil miscellaneous application dated August 26 – “which may for the sake of brevity be read as a part hereof” – demonstrates the necessity for hearing by such a full-court bench.

“The petition also raises a number of important constitutional questions, including that of the independence of the judiciary, the formation of an independent opinion by the president, obtaining federal cabinet’s approval and other vital issues of surveillance, and the manner and method of collecting evidence against a judge of the Supreme Court and his family,” he had said.