Campaign to normalise small weddings earns support

Lou Jee is a campaign led by a group of students from the Lahore School of Economics (LSE). The motto of the campaign is “Begaani Shaadi main Zamana Dewaana”.

The campaign was given the said name in order to give birth to curiosity in the viewer’s mind so they would actually want to explore what the topic is really about. The campaign revolves around accentuating all the consequences that come with huge spending on a few days wedding and aims to educate people to use their life-earned assets in places where it is genuinely necessary.

In Pakistan, the largest social event in a family is a wedding. The concept of a “big-fat wedding” in our society has been inflated over these past years, making families spend millions on a single wedding on average. Parents would start saving for their daughter’s dowry and trousseau as soon as she steps into this world, deprioritizing all other important elements such as her education

A desi wedding features over 500 guests on average, out of which only 40-50 per cent are known to the bride and groom. Besides this, the quality and quantity of food is pretty much stressed upon. The tagline highlights the social pressure due to which families spend exorbitant amounts of money on a single wedding in order to maintain their space and respect in society.

The aim of the movement is to educate people that wedding extravaganza is certainly not the gateway to attain a respectful status in the society. From the Islamic perspective, a wedding is supposed to be simple and does not require a list of unnecessary events. The social pressure created by our society has lead families to bury themselves under the stone of debt just so they could satisfy the people around them.

The campaign has earned support from the political circles as well including the PML-N Vice President Maryam Safdar, actor Bahroz Sabzwari and journalist Mubasher Luqman. Singer-turned-politician Abrarul Haq mentioned that the campaign made him regret his own extravagant wedding.