53 Larkana RO plant employees remain unpaid since 15 months

LARKANA: A private company engaged by the Larkana Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has not paid monthly salaries to its daily wage employees appointed to work at 53 RO Plants installed throughout the district since the last 15 months.

The affected employees held a protest demonstration against, what they called, the highhandedness of the PHED and company officials, demanding immediate payment and stern action against them. The protesters included Asadullah Phulpoto, Aftab Lashari, Farooq Abbasi, Rasul Bux Gadhi and others.

They were holding placards in their hands and were shouting slogans in favour of their just demand. They said that 53 RO plants are installed in the entire Larkana district out of which 33 alone are in Larkana city.

They said that a private company is managing these plants and each daily wager employee is given Rs 10,000 salary per month. “We are also forced to work as pump operators and security guards.” They claimed all 53 RO plants were working smoothly in the district where they performed duties honestly but despite hard work and low salaries the had not been given monthly salaries since the last 15 months due to which their families had been forced to undergo hunger.

“Every month private company is given our amount by the PHED but the company is not disbursing our salaries monthly which is highhandedness and should not be allowed, ” they said, demanding a probe into the whole issue and payment of their salaries without further loss of time.