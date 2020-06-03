29 more die of coronavirus in Sindh; 367 in critical condition

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said Wednesday that the highest number of 7547 samples were tested for the first time in Sindh which produced the highest number of 1,824 new coronavirus cases.

“Whenever we have conducted more tests we have detected more cases – it means local transmission has spread throughout the province of Sindh,” he said in a statement issued the CM House.

The chief minister said that 7,547 tests were conducted against which 1824 cases were detected.

“This constitutes 24.2 per cent of the tests conducted,” he said. He added that so far the government has tested 200,093 samples which detected 32,910 cases which constituted 16.5 per cent.

Shah said that 29 more patients of coronavirus died during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 555 across Sindh province that constituted 1.6 per cent of the total patients. At present, 16,333 patients were under treatment, of them, 15,070 were at home isolation, 111 at isolation centres and 1,152 at different hospitals.

“As many as 367 patients are in critical condition, of them, 56 have been put on the ventilators,” he disclosed.

According to the CM, 487 patients have recovered and returned to their normal life. The number of patients recovered so far has reached to 16,022 which constituted 49 per cent.

He said that out of 1,824 cases, 1,284 belonged to Karachi. They include 323 to East, 299 South, 256 Central, 227 Korangi, 120 Malir and 59 West.

Talking about other districts, Shah said that Hyderabad had 73 new cases, Ghotki 36, Shikarpur 24, Jasmhoro and Kashmore 13 each, Qambar-Shahdadkot 10, Khairpur and Dadu nine each, Mirpurkhas and Sujawal eight each, Jacobabad seven, Nawabshah and Badin four each and Sanghar three.

The chief minister said that lockdown had been eased further and public transport had also been allowed, therefore, people would have to be more cautious.

Sharing the data of the 97 passengers who died in the national carrier’s most recent crash on May 22, the chief minister said that 89 bodies identified through DNA had been handed to over their heirs so far.

He said that at present, eight bodies, including two at Chhipa and six at Edhi, were in the mortuaries while three DNAs were yet to be matched.