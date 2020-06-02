Sugar scam action

By making the sugar scam report public the PM has set a great precedent. After the report was released the burden of taking action lies on the relevant Government organizations. But so far we have seen no action or suggestion on improvement.

I think the Sugar scam report has made it clear that the Sugar mills were underreporting their profits and therefore were not needing any subsidiary for export. Therefore the first thing to do is to recover all the subsidiary from the sugar mills of past 20 years.

Secondly the Mills should be asked to pay all their back taxes on undeclared production in one year installments using profits from their other businesses. Thirdly, farmers who have still not been paid by the Mills should be asked to register complaints with Cane commissioner.

And most importantly, the Government should ensure sugar is sold at Government set rate. Citizens who purchase at higher rate should send an online complaint with picture of shop receipt. The shop should be heavily fined and asked to supply receipt of their Sugar distributor, who should also be heavily fined by Food authorities. To achieve this the Government might have to create new regulations.

Shahryar Khan Baseer P Engr

Peshawar Pakistan