SSGC deputy managing director passes away

KARACHI: Naeem Akhoond, the deputy managing director of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), passed away in Karachi on Monday.

His family took him to South City Hospital on Sunday but the administration refused to admit him and his family started searching for other hospitals.

However, when his condition deteriorated on Sunday night, they took him to South City Hospital once again and were told that they would only admit him if Rs1 million were deposited in advance.

The family deposited the amount and admitted him to the hospital but he could not survive and passed away on Monday afternoon.