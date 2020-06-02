Snooker club owners demand permission for reopening business

LAHORE: Pakistan Snooker Industries and Academies Association has demanded permission from the government to reopen business in compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, the association said that approximately 150,000 families related to their business were suffering because of unemployment as 40,000 snooker clubs and academies were closed.

Speaking to Pakistan Today, Sarmad Sultan, a senior member of the association, said that the owners of snooker clubs were under pressure as they had to pay rents of the past three months. “We could not pay our landlords because we had no income, and we have not paid our utility bills either,” he said, adding that the liabilities are in billions of rupees, which is hurting the industry.

He said that snooker industry was not only limited to snooker clubs and academies as associated industries were also closed due to the lockdown. “Industries that manufacture snooker tables, balls and cues are closed and people are jobless. Previously, the government did not categorise us but now we fall in the sports category of business,” he said, adding that they want to help the government combat the coronavirus outbreak but they want to resume their businesses as well because of the negative economic implications it has on all the people associated with the industry.