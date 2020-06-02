Provinces, AJK agree on NCOC-proposed negative list

ISLAMABAD: The provincial chief ministers and prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday agreed to the negative list proposed by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to allow operational activities in the left-over economic and industrial sectors.

The provincial chief ministers joined the NCOC meeting through video-link, which was chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

Umar said that national and political leadership at the forum agreed on the right to earn livelihood without jeopardising other people’s lives by spreading the virus and that punitive actions should be undertaken to ensure strict compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed his agreement to the negative list aimed at allowing left over closed economic sectors with strict compliance of SOPs.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the negative list was agreed upon, however, opening of restaurants with SOPs compliance was not possible as proposed in the negative list.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also supported the negative list. He highlighted the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis stranded in Saudi Arabia and requested the forum to provide assistance in this regard.

Balochistan chief minister was represented by the parliamentary secretary who conveyed the comments of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan. She mentioned that SOPs compliance is a major challenge in the province and, therefore, it is not possible to open up schools in the prevailing contagion.

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman also agreed to the proposed negative list and said that GB has already closed the sectors flagged in the list.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that there is a need to deploy provincial health assets on the airports of the country for swift screening and credible data gathering.