Prominent landlord gunned down near Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: Prominent landlord and a former engineer of Sindh irrigation department, Agha Ishtiaq Khan Durrani, was found dead within the limits of Darkhan police station on Tuesday.

Durrani had gone to his agricultural land, where he was found shot dead in his car on the roadside in the village Arain area near Shikarpur.

The body was shifted to Taluka Garhiyaseen Hospital and later handed over to his heirs after completing necessary formalities.

The police said that the cause behind the murder could not be ascertained yet. They said that the killers would soon be arrested. No FIR could be registered till late evening.