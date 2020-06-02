Our packages?

The British High Commissioner, Dr Christian Turner announced a package of £ 2.67 million to Pakistan to combat against the Novel coronavirus concerning the vulnerable situation of health sector.

Besides, the International Monetary Fund ( IMF) has a day earlier endorsed a package of US $ 1.386 billion to Pakistan with reference to economic impact of the coronavirus chaos. I urge the high authorities, for the sake of God, utilize these amounts on the citizens only; keeping the personal interest aside. Thus to heal the dire situation emerged due to the Coronavirus menace. And ensure these packages are on good hands. We have experienced many major relief packages went to anonymous in the past. So, not this time please!

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi