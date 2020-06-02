Noose to be tightened around sugar mafia, says Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Tuesday said that the federal cabinet has decided to tighten the noose around the sugar mafia.

Talking to reporters after a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister vowed that the sugar mafia “will not be spared”.

“The arrest proceedings of these evil doers will be based on actions dating back to 1985,” he added.

Rasheed said that it was also decided that an investigation based on the sugarcane report will be carried out. “We will expose everyone’s unlawful deeds.”

“We are going to close in on all those who flout the law, the sugar mafia, money launderers, and smugglers. The cabinet has avowed no one will be spared,” he said.

“I said that those who present a conflict of interest must not be in attendance during the meeting,” he added.