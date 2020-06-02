JUI-F leader passes away

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) MP Munir Khan Orakzai, who had fallen sick during a session of the National Assembly last month, passed away on Tuesday, his nephew IrfanullahKhan Orakzai confirmed.

According to Irfanullah, when the family tried to wake his uncle up for morning prayers, he did not respond, upon which he was immediately taken to Thal Civil Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

He further said that his uncle had tested positive for the coronavirus in April but made a full recovery and last tested negative on May 8.

Munir, 61, hailed from Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was elected to NA-45 in the 2018 elections.

According to Radio Pakistan, President Arif Alvi expressed “deep grief and sorrow” on the MNA’s death, saying his services would be remembered.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also expressed grief on Munir’s death and offered his condolences to the deceased’s family.